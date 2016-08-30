21 coast teachers selected to serve on Mississippi Teacher Counc - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

21 coast teachers selected to serve on Mississippi Teacher Council

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

Nearly two dozen teachers from the Mississippi Gulf Coast have been selected to serve on the inaugural Mississippi Teacher Council.

The purpose of the MTC is to discuss how the Mississippi Department of Education can help teachers succeed in the classroom and then pass on those recommendations to State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright, the Mississippi State Board of Education, and the Mississippi State Legislature.

“We want to learn from our teachers in the classroom who often implement effective strategies that can be shared and replicated statewide. They provide valuable insights that could improve MDE initiatives. Additionally, the MTC will provide a venue for teachers to become advocates for their students and their profession through input into the decision-making process,” said Wright.

More than 150 teachers from across the state submitted applications to serve on the MTC. Of the 61 teachers selected, 21 are from the coast.  

Heather Cates, a third grade teacher at D’Iberville Elementary, said being selected to serve on the council is a privilege.

“A privilege to work with other outstanding Mississippi teachers to make Mississippi education the best it can be,” said Cates.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly