21 coast teachers selected to serve on Mississippi Teacher Council

Nearly two dozen teachers from the Mississippi Gulf Coast have been selected to serve on the inaugural Mississippi Teacher Council.

The purpose of the MTC is to discuss how the Mississippi Department of Education can help teachers succeed in the classroom and then pass on those recommendations to State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright, the Mississippi State Board of Education, and the Mississippi State Legislature.

“We want to learn from our teachers in the classroom who often implement effective strategies that can be shared and replicated statewide. They provide valuable insights that could improve MDE initiatives. Additionally, the MTC will provide a venue for teachers to become advocates for their students and their profession through input into the decision-making process,” said Wright.

More than 150 teachers from across the state submitted applications to serve on the MTC. Of the 61 teachers selected, 21 are from the coast.

Heather Cates, a third grade teacher at D’Iberville Elementary, said being selected to serve on the council is a privilege.

“A privilege to work with other outstanding Mississippi teachers to make Mississippi education the best it can be,” said Cates.

