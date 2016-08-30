New obstacle course used to teach leadership, teamwork at PRCC - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New obstacle course used to teach leadership, teamwork at PRCC

The course will be used in classes that teach team building and orientation. (Photo source: WLOX) The course will be used in classes that teach team building and orientation. (Photo source: WLOX)
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Right now, an obstacle course at Pearl River Community College is helping students live a more balanced life. Teachers hope to use the physical aspects of this new course to relate to lessons in the classroom.

It's all about striving to succeed and the climb to success. That's what instructors here at PRCC hope students will take away from using the brand new ropes and obstacle courses built on campus.

These courses were made possible through a grant written by Dr. Tara Rouse, chair of the health and physical education department at the college.

“It is an activity, and it is fun, but it also helps to build leaders and communication skills. This is a really great opportunity for us to offer to our students and to the community and businesses that are here locally,” said Rouse.

The nearly $200,000 grant was funded by a partnership with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Mississippi. The course will be used in classes that teach team building and orientation.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

