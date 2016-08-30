State of the County Address shows Harrison Co. in good shape

All in all, Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Beverly Martin said the county is in relatively good shape. (Photo source: WLOX)

There was a huge event held Tuesday morning at the IP Casino in Biloxi. The State of the County Address was given by Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Beverly Martin.

She talked about the budget, which is about $110 million. Most of that is being spent every year. However, there is a $7 million reserve.

Just like any other government agency across the country, there are struggles and challenges to be met. Overall, there is good news concerning this year's budget.

“Once again, there will be no tax increase this year, but we are doing some budget cutting, and some people don't like that. But that's the reality,” said Martin. “If we can balance the budget, then we consider that a success.”

Martin also talked about where the money is spent. The vast majority of it is spent on public safety and personnel, including the sheriff’s department. The county also helps to fund the coliseum, parks and recreation, roads and bridges, and education.

All in all, Martin said the county is in relatively good shape.

