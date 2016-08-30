Biloxi Shuckers making a playoff run after sweep of the Jackson Generals

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

Just when it looked like Biloxi had a monumental task at cracking the Southern League playoffs, the Shuckers have been on a tear over the last 10 games.

Biloxi swept the Jackson Generals 5-3 and 6-1 in a pair of seven-inning games at MGM Park Monday night and in the Wild card picture, the Shuckers now have the advantage.

The Shuckers have posted 8 wins in their last 10 games, while the Mississippi Braves have dropped 8 of their last 10.

In the Southern League South Division standings, the Braves hold a-half game edge over Pensacola. The Shuckers are in fourth place, 4 1/2 games back of Mississippi.

If Pensacola were to win the second-half, that would give the Shuckers a huge boost. In the overall standings, Biloxi (69-63) is second.

In game one Monday at MGM Park, Shuckers pitcher Taylor Jungmann (W, 3-3) gave up only 1 run on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts and 4 base-on-balls. The Southern League Pitcher of the Week has given up only 6 earned runs over his last 45 innings pitched.

Jungmann got plenty of help from his teammates in Monday's win. Brett Phillips went 2-for-2 with a single and a 3-run home run, his 15th on the season. He also scored a run.

Johnny Davis had 2 hits in 3 trips to the plate. He had 1 RBI and scored a run. Tom Belza was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Stephen Kohlscheen picked up his 22 save by tossing only two pitches in the top of the seventh inning.

Brandon Woodruff (W, 9-8) turned in another pitching gem Monday night in game two of the double-header. The former Mississippi State Bulldog went the distance in the seven-inning contest. He gave up 1 run on 2 hits with 10 strikeouts and walked three batters.

Nick Ramirez provided the big at-bat in the bottom of the first with a 3-run blast for his 14th home run on the season. The Shuckers plated 4 runs in the inning. Ramirez when 2-for-3 at the plate and ripped his 11th double on the season. He also scored twice.

Dustin DeMuth had 2 hits in 3 trips to the plate, had an RBI and scored a run.

Clint Coulter and Tom Belza each had an RBI in the Shuckers dominating win over the Generals to get the sweep.

The Shuckers take a 2-1 lead in the 5-game series with the fourth game set for 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at MGM Park.

