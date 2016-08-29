High School Football Report: Pass Christian Pirates

Pass Christian head coach Casey Wittmann and his Pirates are hungry, ready to finally end a long playoff drought that dates back to 2001.

Coach Wittmann said, "I think this team being a lot of seniors can come through for us and get us to where we want to be at the end of the year, which is the playoffs."

On Friday 210 pound senior running back V.J. Swanier exploded for 188 yards and three touchdowns in a come-from-behind win over highly talented Resurrection.

After two games, Swanier has rushed for 257 yards, netting 8-point-6 yards per carry. He says he has great vision.

"I can break through arm tackles, "stated Swanier. He added, "I can read my blockers very well, especially from my fullback Nate Stewart. He blocks very well and the offensive line, they're doing a great job this year."

In Friday's win, Dillon Whavers blocked a Resurrection punt. Devonte Toles picked up the loose football and returned it 35 yards for the Pirates first touchdown.

Whavers said, "That was a big momentum shift. We were down 7-0, needed something, a big play to change momentum of the game and that changed it."

The defense came up with big plays all night and won the game on an interception return by Isaiah Tinson.

"We're mostly a senior class, "said Tinson. "So, we've been play ever since were were freshman. We have a lot of four-year starters. We're playing to make good things happen in the Pass, trying to be that team that brings a championship ring back to the Pass."

The Pirates travel to South Jones Friday Night.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.