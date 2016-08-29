Dozens of rescued dogs looking for homes in Hancock County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Dozens of rescued dogs looking for homes in Hancock County

One dog rescued from a home in Hancock County now up for adoption. (Photo source: WLOX News). One dog rescued from a home in Hancock County now up for adoption. (Photo source: WLOX News).
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Sounds of loneliness can be heard right outside the Hancock County Animal Shelter. Those sounds have grown even louder after more than 30 animals were rescued from a Hancock County home. 

"We had been working with the elderly couple with the intentions of having them surrender 10 to a dozen animals a week," said Bay St. Louis Animal Control Officer Dorty Necaise. 

However, after one-half of that elderly couple died, Bay St. Louis Animal Control had to seize all the animals from the home at once. Officer Necaise said the couple had the best intentions, but just couldn't keep up with the demands of dozens of dogs. 

"Yes if you had the best intentions and thought you were doing the right thing, and it got out of hand, we are here to help. We're not here to chastise, we're not here to demonize, we're here to help," said Officer Necaise.

Even though some of the dogs rescued from the home have been adopted from the Hancock County Animal Shelter,  several dogs are still looking for a forever home.

For a fee of $75, you can adopt any dog at the animal shelter regardless of size. The price includes the cost of vaccinations as well as spay and neuter treatments.  

Even if you can't adopt, you can lend your time to these animals by volunteering. 

"If you can only come in for an hour, you can take a dog for a walk. You can pick up a puppy and play with it, you can bathe an animal," said Officer Necaise.

So far two dogs have been adopted, while another one has been selected for a foster home. 

Those who are interested in adopting an animal can contact the Hancock County Animal Shelter. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly