Kress Live for sale, what's next for Biloxi's Vieux Marche?

Everywhere you turn in the Vieux Marche there's a "for sale" or lease sign. It's been that way for quite some time, and now the historic Kress building has been added to the list.

Jerry Seymour, the owner of Level Nightclub, said they opened their doors the same night as Kress, July 4th, 2014. It hasn't been an easy ride.

"We've had ups and downs. It's kind of been a struggle," said Seymour.

Seymour said in the beginning, he and the owners of Kress were hopeful that opening their entertainment venues would help breathe life into the desolate Vieux Marche.

"Let's hope somebody buys it and comes right back in with the same type format, because my idea originally is we could put a catwalk between our two clubs and make it six clubs in one. We each have three floors," said Seymour.

Chase Taylor, the owner of Kress Live, told WLOX News Now he hopes whoever buys the building will continue to use it as an entertainment venue. Regardless of who becomes the new owner, Seymour said it's the Vieux Marche as a whole that needs more attention from the city.

"Some type of advertisement on the highway would be nice. The city could actually advertise the Vieux Marche for us and make it a focal point of tourism," said Seymour.

Julia Raynor, who co-owns one of the only other bars on the street, agrees that more should be done to bring business and activity to the area.

"People are skeptical of coming here just because there are empty buildings and there's buildings that have offices in them and people not knowing what's going on down here because it is slow," said Raynor.

The Kress building was listed for sale on August 10th. The asking price is $2,350,000.

