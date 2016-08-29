Friends remember Moss Point man who died in LA accident

Louisiana State Police say a 21-year-old Mississippi man was killed and three other Mississippi residents were seriously injured when a bus hit a fire truck and three other vehicles.

State police said Sunday evening that a man in the country illegally who was involved in a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 will face two counts of negligent homicide, reckless operation, and driving without a driver’s license, and additional charges are forthcoming.

The Moss Point School District is mourning the loss of a former student and football player. Jermaine Starr, 21, was killed Sunday when the car he was riding in was rear-ended by a bus on I-10 in Louisiana near LaPlace.

Moss Point School District mourns loss of former student killed in LA crash

District Chief Spencer Chauvin was no stranger to tragedy, but when it came to St. John Parish, President Natalie Robottom said he was always one of the first to help.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now getting involved in the case of a Honduran man who drove the charter bus involved in Sunday's fatal wreck in Laplace, Louisiana. Louisiana State Police say the 37-year-old was in the U.S. illegally.

The bus slammed into a vehicle carrying several Moss Point residents, killing 21-year-old Jermaine Starr.

"I'm just hurting right now, I'm at a lost for words," said Toby Torrey, one of Starr's friends.

Those who knew Starr are mourning after hearing the news of his death.

"Just feels like I lost another brother," said Dion Preyear.

Around Moss Point, Starr was known for spending time at the car wash.

"The detail man, car wash kid, Starr, just an all around funny guy," said Xavier White.

It's a job friends say he took seriously, but he was always looking for a way to better provide for his infant daughter.

Starr and a few friends from Moss Point got a job with a contractor in Louisiana and made their way across state lines chasing the money.

"He was a hard worker, he was dedicated to getting the money," Deontre McKinnis said.

Those same guys shared a hotel room with Starr in New Orleans before the fatal crash.

"Man we all just broke down crying," Anthony Roy said.

Now the friends say they will remember him as a man who was genuine and always trying to do better for his family.

"Rest in piece Lil' Rain, rest in peace, I love you," said Michael Nettles.

The other people in the vehicle with Starr are still hospitalized.

