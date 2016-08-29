Friends remember Moss Point man who died in LA accident - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friends remember Moss Point man who died in LA accident

Jermaine Starr (Photo source: Moss Point School District) Jermaine Starr (Photo source: Moss Point School District)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now getting involved in the case of a Honduran man who drove the charter bus involved in Sunday's fatal wreck in Laplace, Louisiana. Louisiana State Police say the 37-year-old was in the U.S. illegally. 

The bus slammed into a vehicle carrying several Moss Point residents, killing 21-year-old Jermaine Starr.

"I'm just hurting right now, I'm at a lost for words," said Toby Torrey, one of Starr's friends. 

Those who knew  Starr are mourning after hearing the news of his death.

"Just feels like I lost another brother," said Dion Preyear.

Around Moss Point, Starr was known for spending time at the car wash.

"The detail man, car wash kid, Starr, just an all around funny guy," said Xavier White. 

It's a job friends say he took seriously, but he was always looking for a way to better provide for his infant daughter. 

Starr and a few friends from Moss Point got a job with a contractor in Louisiana and made their way across state lines chasing the money. 

"He was a hard worker, he was dedicated to getting the money," Deontre McKinnis said.

Those same guys shared a hotel room with Starr in New Orleans before the fatal crash.

"Man we all just broke down crying," Anthony Roy said.

Now the friends say they will remember him as a man who was genuine and always trying to do better for his family.

"Rest in piece Lil' Rain, rest in peace, I love you," said Michael Nettles. 

The other people in the vehicle with Starr are still hospitalized. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

