Pass students learning to 'Pass It On' by adopting flooded Baton - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pass students learning to 'Pass It On' by adopting flooded Baton Rouge school

Pass Christian Middle School students designing t-shirts to raise money for Baton Rouge school that flooded. (Photo source: WLOX News) Pass Christian Middle School students designing t-shirts to raise money for Baton Rouge school that flooded. (Photo source: WLOX News)
Pass Christian students who don't remember Hurricane Katrina are raising money. (Photo source: WLOX News) Pass Christian students who don't remember Hurricane Katrina are raising money. (Photo source: WLOX News)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

On this 11th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, some Pass Christian students are reaching out to children who are going through a disaster. They are learning a lesson in humanity by adopting a school that recently flooded in Baton Rouge.

The textbooks and furniture are soaked and ruined. Hundreds of students and teachers are displaced. Those images of devastation were shown to students during Monday morning's newscast at Pass Christian Middle School.

"PCMS has adopted a school in Louisiana where several students have lost everything," a student announced.

The Pass students are collecting money to buy gift cards for Greenbrier Elementary School in Baton Rouge.

"I felt really bad for them," said Pass Christian Middle School 6th grader Braxton Taylor.

"It was just depressing," said Pass Christian Middle School 7th grader Eve Necaise.

To help Greenbrier through these dark days, students in the "Quest Fine Arts Class" are designing colorful t-shirts that will be sold at every school in the Pass.

"We want to mention their mascot. It's an alligator. You might want to put our mascot on there, a pirate. And we want to put #PASSiton. That's going to be our theme," their teacher explained.

"I put #PASSiton and I then I wrote a little letter saying 'We know your pain,'" said Braxton.

The students were only babies when Hurricane Katrina hammered their city. The stories they heard, especially on the 11th anniversary of that horrific storm, really put this fundraising project into perspective.

"When we're working out of trailers and we had people from all over, everywhere, continuously, we had an outpouring of support and all different ways. So we'd like to give back," said Pass Christian Middle School Counselor Tisha Posey.

They are giving back by raising money and lifting spirits, not just now, but throughout the school year.

"I want to make them feel better because my parents, they lost stuff in the hurricane and they still cry about it," said Eve.

"It makes me feel happy inside that I'm helping somebody that is in need," said Braxton.

The school will also host Spirit Day Fundraisers, in which students can donate money in order to wear hats and school color on certain days.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

