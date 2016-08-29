Polling locations for Pascagoula special election

Tuesday, Pascagoula residents will vote on a proposed 2 percent tax increase on prepared foods in restaurants in the city.

According to city parks and recreation director Darcie Crew, if the tax increase passes, it will provide about $800,000 a year to improve and create recreation facilities in the city.

Sixty percent of the voters have to approve the tax hike for it to pass.

Here is a list of polling locations for each ward in the city:

Ward 1 – Central Fire Station, 1707 Jackson Ave.

Ward 2 – Arlington Heights Baptist Church, 3819 Arlington St.

Ward 3 – Victory Praise and Worship Center, 2305 Chicot St.

Ward 4 – Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair St.

North Ward 5 – Oasis Church, 4007 Pascagoula St.

South Ward 5 – American Legion Building, 1019 Market St.

