Walmart hiring 95 associates in St. Martin

ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

Walmart's new Neighborhood Market is almost finished on Washington Avenue in St. Martin, and that means the retail giant is hiring. 

Up to 95 jobs will be available at this location. Most of those hired will begin in September to help prepare the store for its grand opening.

If you'd like to apply, applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the temporary hiring center located at 6819 Washington Ave. You may also apply online at http://careers.walmart.com

According to store manager Angillette Williams, the store will be hiring both full- and part-time associates. 

"Our team of associates will support each other, and the hope is that we become a small community that works together to happily serve the larger St. Martin community," said Williams. 

As part of the company's outreach to veterans, Walmart pledges to offer a job to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty since Memorial Day 2013. Interested veterans may find out more at http://walmartcareerswithamission.com

