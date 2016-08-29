Police chase involving stolen SUV ends with a crash in Pascagoula

A police chase involving an SUV reported stolen out of Mobile, AL came to an end with a crash in Pascagoula on Monday afternoon.

According to Pascagoula police, a male suspect crashed the gold Lexus SUV into a car at the intersection of Pascagoula St. and Jackson Ave. around 4 p.m.

This is the stolen vehicle, a goldish Lexus pic.twitter.com/13PdPFXcZF — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) August 29, 2016

Officials said the man jumped out of the car and ran after the crash, but he was quickly located behind the Pascagoula library and arrested.

A woman was pulled from one of the vehicles involved in the crash and taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

One woman in 1 of the cars involved being pulled out of the car, placed on to stretcher pic.twitter.com/Jg3YQu9LeX — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) August 29, 2016

We will update this developing story with more details as they become available.

