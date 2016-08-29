Moss Point School District mourns loss of former student killed in LA crash

The Moss Point School District is mourning the loss of a former student and football player. Jermaine Starr, 21, was killed Sunday when the car he was riding in was rear-ended by a bus on I-10 in Louisiana near LaPlace.

According to The Associated Press, a fire chief from the area was also killed, and dozens of people were injured. Reports say the bus barreled into a firetruck and three other vehicles.

“All of us at Moss Point School District are greatly saddened by the loss of former student, Jermaine Starr. Jermaine was a cheerful and funny young man and was known for making his peers smile,” the school district said in a news release Monday. “Our hearts go out to Jermaine’s family and friends at this difficult time. Moss Point High School’s counselors are available for teachers, students and staff during this difficult time.”

Three other people were in the Toyota Camry with Starr when the crash happened, according to the AP. All three are from Moss Point and were seriously injured.

The bus was driven by a 37-year-old Honduran man who entered the U.S. illegally, according to Louisiana State Police. An LSP spokeswoman said the driver did not have a commercial license and was not authorized to drive a bus.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s deputies told the AP Denis Yasmir Amaya Rodriguez will be charged with two counts of negligent homicide.

The AP report says the bus was carrying dozens of flood relief workers from New Orleans to Baton Rouge when the crash happened.

