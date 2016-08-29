Moss Point School District mourns loss of former student killed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point School District mourns loss of former student killed in LA crash

Jermaine Starr (Photo source: Moss Point School District) Jermaine Starr (Photo source: Moss Point School District)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

The Moss Point School District is mourning the loss of a former student and football player. Jermaine Starr, 21, was killed Sunday when the car he was riding in was rear-ended by a bus on I-10 in Louisiana near LaPlace.

According to The Associated Press, a fire chief from the area was also killed, and dozens of people were injured. Reports say the bus barreled into a firetruck and three other vehicles.

“All of us at Moss Point School District are greatly saddened by the loss of former student, Jermaine Starr. Jermaine was a cheerful and funny young man and was known for making his peers smile,” the school district said in a news release Monday. “Our hearts go out to Jermaine’s family and friends at this difficult time. Moss Point High School’s counselors are available for teachers, students and staff during this difficult time.”

Three other people were in the Toyota Camry with Starr when the crash happened, according to the AP. All three are from Moss Point and were seriously injured.

The bus was driven by a 37-year-old Honduran man who entered the U.S. illegally, according to Louisiana State Police. An LSP spokeswoman said the driver did not have a commercial license and was not authorized to drive a bus.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s deputies told the AP Denis Yasmir Amaya Rodriguez will be charged with two counts of negligent homicide.

The AP report says the bus was carrying dozens of flood relief workers from New Orleans to Baton Rouge when the crash happened.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly