New public safety complex dedicated in Waveland - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New public safety complex dedicated in Waveland

Waveland’s brand new public safety complex was dedicated during a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning. (Photo source: WLOX) Waveland’s brand new public safety complex was dedicated during a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)
The department went from operating out of temporary structures to cutting the ribbon on this more than 14,000-square-foot facility. (Photo source: WLOX) The department went from operating out of temporary structures to cutting the ribbon on this more than 14,000-square-foot facility. (Photo source: WLOX)
The sprawling public safety complex on McLaurin St. was abuzz with activity as dozens made their way inside for the first time. (Photo source: WLOX) The sprawling public safety complex on McLaurin St. was abuzz with activity as dozens made their way inside for the first time. (Photo source: WLOX)
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

The City of Waveland had a reason to celebrate on the 11th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Its brand new public safety complex was dedicated during a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning.

The sprawling public safety complex on McLaurin St. was abuzz with activity as dozens made their way inside for the first time. The new courtroom was standing room only to hear from those who had a hand in the facility's construction.

"This is an absolute castle compared to what they were in," said resident Carolyn Hollister.

The department went from operating out of temporary structures to cutting the ribbon on this more than 14,000-square-foot facility.

"At this point, you look back and you think, how did we do it? The important thing is we did it, and if we could make it work out of a trailer, it's amazing to think about what we can do in a building like this," said Police Chief David Allen.

Allen remembered the long, drawn out process of getting to this point. He said there were hiccups and speed bumps along the way, both big and small. Financial issues plagued the facility during construction. Allen said getting to this dedication overshadowed it all.

"We kind of thought this day would never come," said Allen.

The facility is named after John Longo, Jr. and Donald Dorn, two prominent figures in Waveland history. Longtime residents who watched the destruction of Katrina and the comeback of a bigger, better building are filled with pride.

"I think it's great. Really great. It's been a long time coming," said Kenny Fayard.

"It's beautiful. They have lots of room," said Marilyn Smith.

According to Allen, the building was designed to withstand hurricane force winds and serve as an Emergency Operations Center. That's something Mayor Mike Smith said wasn't true about the facilities that housed the department for the past decade.

"They can come here, and this is their home. That means a lot," said Smith.

Allen said the facility ultimately came in under budget and was completed a little earlier than expected.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly