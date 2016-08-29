Dozens of puppies from hoarding case remain up for adoption

Adoption coordinator Denise Hines says financial donations to support the spay and neuter program can be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County. (Photo source: WLOX)

A week after 60 dogs and puppies were taken from a home in Shoreline Park, more than half remain homeless.

As of Monday, 32 puppies from that hoarding case remained at the Hancock County Animal Shelter. A few of the animals were adopted, and some are being cared for by foster families. Sadly, several of the animals either died or had to be euthanized.

Shelter staff members said they received plenty of food and supplies to cover the dogs’ basic needs. What they need right now are more foster families, and contributions to spay and neuter the animals.

Adoption coordinator Denise Hines says financial donations to support the spay and neuter program can be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County.

If you can’t help with either of those options, shelter employees say you can stop by the facility and give the dogs some TLC. They need to be walked, petted, and loved. Volunteers say even if that one-on-one time is for 30 to 45 minutes, it’s beneficial to the animals.

The Hancock County Animal Shelter is on Texas Flat Road in the Kiln, and you can reach them by calling (228) 466-4516.

Authorities discovered the dogs inside a home after their owner had passed away.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.