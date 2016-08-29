Protesters to gas station owner: 'Call 911, don't shoot'

The Take Back Our Town Moss Point Citizens Coalition said store owners should call 911 and let police officers do their jobs instead of taking matters into their own hands. (Photo source: WLOX)

A group is protesting outside a Moss Point gas station after the owner of the store reportedly shot a man he accused of stealing on Aug. 22.

Happening now: Take Back Our Town Moss Point Citizens Coalition is protesting outside of MP Express gas station pic.twitter.com/R0npl0uny9 — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) August 29, 2016

The Take Back Our Town Moss Point Citizens Coalition said store owners should call 911 and let police officers do their jobs instead of taking matters into their own hands.

Attorney Dustin Thomas, who is representing the store owner, said the man accused of stealing was banned from the store long before the shooting.

"We would hope that those planning such a protest would wait for facts before inciting others," Thomas told WLOX News Now in a statement Thursday.

Police Chief Art McClung said the store owner has not been charged with a crime, and a grand jury will review the case to determine if charges will be filed.

