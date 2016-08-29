Hurricane Katrina's 11th anniversary remembered in the Pass - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hurricane Katrina's 11th anniversary remembered in the Pass

There's a granite marker on the southeast corner of War Memorial Park in Pass Christian. This one doesn't recall a military battle, but rather is a reminder of a ferocious showdown with Mother Nature. (Photo source: WLOX) There's a granite marker on the southeast corner of War Memorial Park in Pass Christian. This one doesn't recall a military battle, but rather is a reminder of a ferocious showdown with Mother Nature. (Photo source: WLOX)
Mayor Chipper McDermott and a small group gathered around the Katrina monument to remember the lives lost and recall the devastation wrought by that fierce storm 11 years ago. (Photo source: WLOX) Mayor Chipper McDermott and a small group gathered around the Katrina monument to remember the lives lost and recall the devastation wrought by that fierce storm 11 years ago. (Photo source: WLOX)
Not far from the Katrina marker is another large stone, recognizing the efforts of those who donated their time and money to help this city rebuild. (Photo source: WLOX) Not far from the Katrina marker is another large stone, recognizing the efforts of those who donated their time and money to help this city rebuild. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

There's a granite marker on the southeast corner of War Memorial Park in Pass Christian. This one doesn't recall a military battle, but rather is a reminder of a ferocious showdown with Mother Nature. 

Mayor Chipper McDermott and a small group gathered around the Katrina monument to remember the lives lost and recall the devastation wrought by that fierce storm 11 years ago. 

"We came back from the pits of hell," said the always colorful Mayor McDermott, who added, "I don't ever want to place another monument like this one in this park." 

Katrina laid waste to much of this city; at least everything south of the tracks. 

"The four or five years after the storm are still a blur," said the mayor, who says he's pleased overall with the progress that's been made in the past 11 years. 

Much of that initial progress came with the hands and hearts of countless volunteers. Not far from the Katrina marker is another large stone, recognizing the efforts of those who donated their time and money to help this city rebuild.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

