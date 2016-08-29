Escaped Hinds County inmate captured in George County

An inmate who escaped from a Hinds County supervision facility a week ago was arrested over the weekend in the Barton community of George County.

Sheriff Keith Havard said a tip led deputies to William George Boyle, 36, on Indian Creek Rd., where he was found walking on the road with a female.

Boyle reportedly took off running when he spotted deputies, but he was arrested without incident after a short foot chase through the woods.

Havard said Boyle is known to have family in George County.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Boyle was convicted of arson and desertion of non-support of a child in George County in June 2015. He was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of probation for the charges.

Boyle was one of two inmates who escaped from the Hinds County facility.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.