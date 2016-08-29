Woman killed after train hits ATV in George Co.

A 48-year-old woman was killed when the ATV she was riding on was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in George County. The man she was riding with has been charged with DUI causing death.

Sheriff Keith Havard said the fatal crash happened on the railroad tracks near Hwy. 198 West and Ernest Pipkins Rd. around 3:30 p.m.

According to Havard, the woman, who has not been identified, was riding an ATV with David Allen Gibson, 55, on the railroad tracks when the vehicle got stuck.

Havard said the pair was trying to get one of the ATV tires unstuck from the tracks when it was hit by the train. Gibson was able to get away before the collision, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Havard said Gibson was arrested and charged with DUI causing death. He is being held at the George County Regional Jail.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.