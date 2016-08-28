Katrina memorial service honors those lost and celebrates those - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Katrina memorial service honors those lost and celebrates those who survived

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Ground Zero Museum director Kathy Pinn speaks to visitors before the Hurricane Katrina memorial service. Ground Zero Museum director Kathy Pinn speaks to visitors before the Hurricane Katrina memorial service.
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

Eleven years ago on Aug.29, Hurricane Katrina destroyed much of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Ground Zero Museum’s memorial ceremony and open house Sunday night in Waveland was to honor those lost in Hurricane Katrina. But, it also was to celebrate.

“I think the ceremony last year and this year are important to remind people of two things: one, the power of that storm - of any storm,” said Waveland resident Al Ferry. “And then secondly, the resilience that the people of Waveland have. It’s amazing.”

Al Ferry is one of those resilient people. And when storms brew in the Gulf now, he has a profound perspective.

“I used to joke that there’ll never be another Camille. And there wasn’t - there was something far worse,” Ferry said. “So, something worse than Katrina? I believe that God will take me then, and won’t have to worry about it afterward.”

Tish Williams, Hancock County Chamber director, says the museum also serves as a way to reconnect with all the volunteers who helped with the rebuilding process.

Williams hopes the museum has another long-term benefit.

“It gives our visitors a place where they can connect with local people to find out about how we’ve rebuilt since Katrina. And our hope is that one day, when they come to visit us, that they’ll actually stay and become a secondary or primary homeowner. That’s our goal," said Williams. 

Ed Catone is a volunteer at the museum from Diamondhead.

“I think a lot of people, especially visitors from out of state, don’t really realize what happened here,” Catone said. “And this is one way of showing them that. I think a lot of people around the country think we’ve fully recovered because it’s been so long, but we haven’t.”

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly