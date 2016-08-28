What you need to know about Tropical Depression Nine

The much talked about tropical wave, 99L, formed into Tropical Depression 9 this afternoon after it was found that this system had become more organized.

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 hours and become a tropical storm.

If the storm does intensify as forecast, it will either earn the name Hermine, or Ian, depending on if it - or a system off of the Coast of the Carolina's - forms into a tropical storm first.

The tropical storm is forecast to continue its WNW track into the central part of the Gulf of Mexico into the middle of the week, and then take a sharp turn toward the Gulf Coast of Florida.

As of Sunday, night the cone that shows the possible storms path stretches from Pensacola down to Fort Myers, Fla. The area is large, but the main focus remains closer to the big bend of Florida, east of Apalachicola and north of Tampa.

This is an area where many of the more reliable models have been consistent on putting the system for Thursday into Friday.

"Consistency is a big deal when we are looking at models," said Meteorologist Andrew Wilson. "If a model is being consistent, it gives us an idea that it is onto something and confident, and that can make us more confident in our forecast."

"The face several models are showing this similar path keeps confidence high, but it is not at 100% and everyone should still stay aware of what is happening with Tropical Depression Nine throughout this week," said Wilson.

While all of the models have converged on a similar area, there has been a disagreement on intensity of the storm.

As of the 4 p.m. update on Sunday evening, the National Hurricane Center has the system becoming a Tropical Storm at it's strongest with 50 mph sustained winds as it approaches Florida on Thursday evening.

"Confidence is still low on the intensity because some models are showing a tropical depression, while others are showing a hurricane. But as this system further develops over the next 48 hours, we should be able to get a much better grasp on what the intensity will be." added Wilson.

While South Mississippi is outside of the cone that shows the possible paths of the storm, Wilson says it is important to always be ready.

"South Mississippi is no stranger to storms occurring this time of year, and while it is a good chance we won't have to worry about this system, there could be one in the future. So you should always have your hurricane plan prepared and ready to put into action if needed," said Wilson.

For more on the tropics throughout the season be sure to stay up to date by tuning into WLOX and on WLOX.com.

You can make sure your family is ready for if a storm threatens our area by checking your hurricane plan on the WLOX Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.