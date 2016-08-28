Jackson County SWAT team completes water training

Six members of Jackson County's SWAT team spent the weekend learning water tactical skills.

Saturday was one of the more difficult training sessions - the night swim in open water. The officers were taken by boat a few yards out into the Gulf in Bay St. Louis, then had to swim back to shore in full gear; ready to spring into action.

"It helps them to understand what type of equipment and procedures they need to learn and use for this type of operations," said Bill Correa of The Quiet Professionals. "If they get inserted by boat, they can make their way swim across the water if they have to perform a reconnaissance, or serve a warrant or target that's near the beach or near the bay."

The training was organized by The Quiet Professionals.

