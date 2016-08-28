Jackson County SWAT team completes water training - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County SWAT team completes water training

Organizers say the training helps prepare the team for similar operations. (Photo source: WLOX News) Organizers say the training helps prepare the team for similar operations. (Photo source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Six members of Jackson County's SWAT team spent the weekend learning water tactical skills.

Saturday was one of the more difficult training sessions - the night swim in open water. The officers were taken by boat a few yards out into the Gulf in Bay St. Louis, then had to swim back to shore in full gear; ready to spring into action.

"It helps them to understand what type of equipment and procedures they need to learn and use for this type of operations," said Bill Correa of The Quiet Professionals. "If they get inserted by boat, they can make their way swim across the water if they have to perform a reconnaissance, or serve a warrant or target that's near the beach or near the bay."

The training was organized by The Quiet Professionals.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly