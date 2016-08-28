Tropical Depression Nine forms near west Cuba

Forecast track for T.D. Nine takes it into Florida by late week. South MS was not included in the forecast cone according to NHC on Sunday.

Invest 99-L, the tropical wave that we have been tracking for a while now, has formed into a tropical depression.

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm by Monday as it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center official forecast track takes the system into Florida as a tropical storm some time late Thursday this week.

"At this time, there are no direct tropical impacts expected in South Mississippi from this system," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

According to NHC, one to four inches of rainfall over parts of Florida through Wednesday. This rainfall may cause flooding and flash flooding. Wind gusts to tropical-storm-force will be possible across parts of Florida.

