Vancleave resident sews quilts for La. flood victims

A passion that turned into a mission, Susan Eddy is taking her love for quilting and using it to help those in need.

"These pour children are laying there with no blanket, with no nothing to cuddle with, nothing to call their own and to love, and that's why I decided to do it," said Vancleave Resident Susan Eddy.

Eddy, who plans to make at least 100 quilts for Baton Rouge flood victims, is no stranger to help out during disasters.

"I sent 66 quilts to the Katrina Victims from California. Being as I made 66 for Katrina, the number has got to go up to 100," said Eddy.

To help spread the word, Eddy took her plan to social media.

"I have connected totally through the social media. My granddaughter made the page and I just started doing it," said Eddy.

People from all over the world, including South Africa, have donated materials to Eddy's Louisiana mission.

"Yesterday I had a delivery of 15 tops and backing from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Last night I had a lady call me from Vineland, New Jersey, she has sent me stuff,"

And the support continues every day.

"It would not go to me, it would go to them in support of them. A labor of love," said Eddy.

Once all quilts are complete, Susan Eddy will donate them by hand. Those who would like to help can visit Eddy's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/flood.quilts2016/.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.