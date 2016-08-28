Vancleave resident sews quilts for La. flood victims - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vancleave resident sews quilts for La. flood victims

Susan Eddy making her signature quilts for Louisiana victims. (Photo source: WLOX News) Susan Eddy making her signature quilts for Louisiana victims. (Photo source: WLOX News)
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

A passion that turned into a mission, Susan Eddy is taking her love for quilting and using it to help those in need. 

"These pour children are laying there with no blanket, with no nothing to cuddle with, nothing to call their own and to love, and that's why I decided to do it," said Vancleave Resident Susan Eddy. 

Eddy, who plans to make at least 100 quilts for Baton Rouge flood victims, is no stranger to help out during disasters. 

"I sent 66 quilts to the Katrina Victims from California. Being as I made 66 for Katrina, the number has got to go up to 100," said Eddy. 

To help spread the word, Eddy took her plan to social media.

"I have connected totally through the social media. My granddaughter made the page and I just started doing it," said Eddy. 

People from all over the world, including South Africa, have donated materials to Eddy's Louisiana mission. 

"Yesterday I had a delivery of 15 tops and backing from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Last night I had a lady call me from Vineland, New Jersey, she has sent me stuff,"

And the support continues every day.

"It would not go to me, it would go to them in support of them. A labor of love," said Eddy.

Once all quilts are complete, Susan Eddy will donate them by hand. Those who would like to help can visit Eddy's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/flood.quilts2016/.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly