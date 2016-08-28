Camper trailer catches fire in Lizana - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Camper trailer catches fire in Lizana

Firefighters from multiple agencies worked to put out a fire early Sunday morning after a camper trailer went up in flames. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Fire) Firefighters from multiple agencies worked to put out a fire early Sunday morning after a camper trailer went up in flames. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Fire)
LIZANA, MS (WLOX) -

A camper trailer parked at a Lizana campground on Bell Creek Road caught fire early Sunday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the call, which came in at 4:40 a.m., including Lizana, West Harrison County, and Harrison County Fire Services, as well as AMR.

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the trailer was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived and could not be saved. The blaze was discovered by a passerby, who called authorities. No one was inside the trailer when the fire began.

The fire is being investigated by both the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and the Harrison County Fire Marshal's Office to determine who the trailer belongs to and what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

