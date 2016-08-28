Tropical Depression Eight forms west of Bermuda

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L became Tropical Depression Eight on Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression Eight should not affect the Gulf Coast. But, 99L still remains a potential threat.

Tropical Depression Eight was located east of the Carolina Coast and west of Bermuda on Sunday morning and poses no impact to the Gulf Coast region.

Tropical Depression Eight is expected to strengthen and become a tropical storm on Monday, said NHC on Sunday.

A tropical storm watch could be issued for parts of the North Carolina coast where tropical-storm-force winds will be possible, stated a Sunday morning NHC special advisory.

Tropical Depression Eight has formed. No threat to the Gulf Coast. May affect areas near the Carolinas. #td8 pic.twitter.com/dq3TNkRFTo — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 28, 2016

"We continue to monitor a separate tropical disturbance, Invest 99-L, which was located near Cuba on Sunday," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

Invest 99-L is still expected to enter the Gulf by Monday, possibly becoming a named tropical system by Tuesday, potentially threatening parts of the Gulf Coast region with tropical impacts by the midweek into the second half of the week.

#Hermine is next on the list. Which system will be 1st to get the H name... Tropical Depression Eight or #99L? #td8 pic.twitter.com/SYdHKNMMkl — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 28, 2016

