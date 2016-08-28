Traffic moving slowly on I-110 bridge after it malfunctions

Traffic is moving slowly on I-110 after the bridge became stuck early Saturday afternoon. (Photo source: MDOT)

A malfunction on the I-110 bridge Sunday morning is causing major traffic delays in the area.

According to the bridge operator, the bridge was closed for nearly 45 minutes due to the malfunction. She says traffic is flowing right now, although slowly.

However, crews will be working on the bridge for an indefinite amount of time on Saturday, which will cause it to remain closed, making traffic impassable.

There is no estimated time as to when it will be repaired and operating normally. Authorities ask that anyone traveling in the area please take an alternative route.

We will continue to update this story with any developments.

