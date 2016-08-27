Generals snap Shuckers' five-game win streak

The Biloxi Shuckers’ five-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night, as the home team fell to the visiting Jackson Generals 4-1.

The Shuckers stay 5.5 games back of the Mississippi Braves in the Southern League South division after the division leaders fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts, and are half a game behind the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate in the overall standings.

Jackson (36-24, 82-48) tagged Luis Ortiz for a run in the first, but it was unearned to keep the 20-year-old’s ERA flawless through his first 18.1 innings with Biloxi (28-33, 67-63).

Tim Lopes doubled to the gap in left-center with one out for the Generals, advanced to third on a passed ball with Tyler O’Neill at the plate, and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Dario Pizzano for the first run of the game.

Leon Landry started the second with a leadoff home run to the berm in right to give the visitors a 2-0 lead, and snapping Ortiz’s unearned run streak at 18.1 innings.

Javier Betancourt singled to center with one out and advanced to second on a walk to Tyrone Taylor. Brett Phillips lined out to center for the second out before Will Middlebrooks ripped a single through the left side of the infield to bring the game to 2-1.

Ortiz (2-1) suffered his first loss with the Shuckers, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, a walk and two punchouts.

The Generals extended the gap between the clubs with a two-spot in the seventh.

The Shuckers and Generals face off again Sunday in game two of the five-game series. RHP Taylor Jungmann (2-3, 2.37) makes the start for the Shuckers and will be opposed by RHP Andrew Moore (9-1, 2.78) of the Generals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.