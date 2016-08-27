Church burglarized in Moss Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Church burglarized in Moss Point

The burglar shattered a glass window at the church in Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX News) The burglar shattered a glass window at the church in Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Police are investigating an overnight burglary at a church in Moss Point.

The burglar shattered a window at the Dantzler Memorial First United Church. Glass spilled onto the floor after the thief tried to break into two separate parts of the church.

The burglar wasn't able to get into the sanctuary because that door locks from within, but they did make it into the fellowship hall where they stole some items collected for one of the church's many philanthropic efforts.

"While they're not major crimes, they are a nuisance," said church member Laurin Avara. "We're afraid it's just youngsters. We believe those youngsters need to be in church. We'd love to have them go to Sunday School and church with us and be on the inside rather than the outside."

Church members fixed the windows Saturday morning and they also filed a report with the Moss Point Police Department.

