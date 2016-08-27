Shuckers super fan has the ink to prove it

The Bowlins pose for a picture with Phillips before the game. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Bowlin, who is a pastor, says one of the members of his congregation was the artist. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Some might call Johnny Bowlin a Shuckers fanatic.

When he moved from Alabama to Mississippi, he had to adopt the home team as his own.

"You know when you move to a new state you try to find things you can kind of adopt, and I love the nickname and just really thought this would be a great tie in. Something we can call our own in Mississippi," said Bowlin.

Bowlin, who lives three hours away from Biloxi, took the fandom up a notch when he decided to get the logo tattooed on his arm. His wife even made the appointment.

"He's talked about it for years [getting a tattoo], so I figured I might as well just go ahead and make him an appointment," said Melinda Bowlin. "If I made the appointment, he couldn't back out."

It was actually someone in Bowlin's congregation who did the tattoo. That's right - Bowlin is a pastor.

"I think it really is good, kind of helps me be a connection point with people because, you know, so many people have tattoos," said Bowlin.

Before the game, Bowlin got to show off his tattoo to his favorite player, Shuckers center fielder Brett Phillips. He joked with Phillips that he did it because he was going through a mid-life crisis, but his teenage daughter thinks it's pretty cool.

"I felt like it was going to come that he was going to get a Shuckers tattoo. I love it," said Gracie Bowlin.

Bowlin says he and his family don't make it to the Coast often enough for games, but his wife knows how special a visit to MGM Park is to her husband.

"If I buy him tickets to the Shuckers, I'm wife of the year for at least a week or two," said Melinda.

Bowlin also collects minor league baseball bobble heads. Surprisingly, he does not have one from the Shuckers.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.