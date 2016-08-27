Jackson County collections have different cargo, but with same goals

Two weeks after floods devastated Baton Rouge and surrounding areas, Mississippi continues to deliver with tons of donations.

Two drives are underway in Jackson County, and while each has a different approach and cargo, their goals are the same.

Of all the supply drives, the donation in Ocean Springs has an extra slice of happy. After making a first supply run last week to Louisiana, Heather Eason had another inspiration.

“I went home and just kind of thought about what happened with us after Katrina; what were the things that we liked,” Eason said. "I remember very distinctly my mother bringing coolers full of ice cold beer, and that first drink of beer that I took is something that I just can’t explain. I will never, ever, ever forget it.”

Eason launched a Comeback Coolers drive, collecting used coolers and cash to buy about $1,000 worth of Mississippi made beer and other “fun fillers.”

Eason used Mosaic Tapas Bar in Ocean Springs as the staging area. In addition, volunteers collected signatures and messages of hope and inspiration to those who need it most.

Volunteers didn’t have to be of drinking age, like 10-year-old George Goodman.

“I don’t know anything about beer,” George said, “But it’s just fun to do this for people.”

At the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Pascagoula, volunteers are making quick work of a daunting task to fill an 18-wheeler trailer with goods to send to Livingston Parish Fundamental Baptist Church.

“Louisiana helped us and we want to be one to return the favor and help those people who are in a desperate state down there,” said Rev. Jerry Reed. “Twenty-eight homes in this church we’re carrying this to had 6 and 7-foot of water in their home.”

And while the work isn’t easy, that is not what’s on the mind of church member and volunteer Michael Fondren. It was about the help he received on his roof from volunteers after Katrina.

“They jumped on top of the roof and they did the whole thing, it was about six people,” Fondern said. “I tried to pay them, they refused to take my money. Said they were down here to do that and that’s what went through my mind.”

Collections at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Pascagoula will continue until the truck leaves at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Eason said the Comeback Coolers drive will be done at least two more times.

