O'Keefe remembered for faith, family and public service - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

O'Keefe remembered for faith, family and public service

After the service, O’Keefe’s funeral procession made its way to Ocean Springs led by the Patriot Guard and a flyover. (Photo source: WLOX) After the service, O’Keefe’s funeral procession made its way to Ocean Springs led by the Patriot Guard and a flyover. (Photo source: WLOX)
A life well lived. That’s how Jeremiah "Jerry" O’Keefe, III was remembered Saturday during a funeral mass at Nativity BVM Cathedral in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX) A life well lived. That’s how Jeremiah "Jerry" O’Keefe, III was remembered Saturday during a funeral mass at Nativity BVM Cathedral in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A life well lived. That’s how Jeremiah "Jerry" O’Keefe, III was remembered Saturday during a funeral mass at Nativity BVM Cathedral in Biloxi. He died Tuesday at the age of 93.

O’Keefe was a war hero, former mayor, state representative, respected businessman and philanthropist. Family and friends filled the cathedral to celebrate O’Keefe’s long and full life sharing praises of his accomplishments as a faithful man, family man, and a man of service.

After the service, O’Keefe’s funeral procession made its way to Ocean Springs led by the Patriot Guard and a flyover. A horse-drawn hearse met the procession and then carried O’Keefe to his final resting place at Evergreen Cemetery. The horse and carriage procession was a nod to the origins of the family funeral business that began in 1865, known today as Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Services.

O’Keefe earned the status of Flying Ace in WWII, was awarded the U.S. Navy Cross, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the air Medal, Gold Star, and in 2015 the Congressional Gold Medal for American Aces. He served in the Mississippi State Legislature from 1959-1963, and two terms as Biloxi mayor from 1973-1981. In 1996 he and his wife Annette formed the O’Keefe Foundation to benefit local charities.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly