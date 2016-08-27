Jackson Co. robbery suspect captured after police chase ends in - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson Co. robbery suspect captured after police chase ends in Biloxi

Richard Blair Roundtree, 32, of Ocean Springs, is charged with one count of strong armed robbery and two counts of petty larceny. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Richard Blair Roundtree, 32, of Ocean Springs, is charged with one count of strong armed robbery and two counts of petty larceny. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell released a surveillance picture of the robber Friday afternoon, asking for the public's help in identifying him before he struck again. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell released a surveillance picture of the robber Friday afternoon, asking for the public's help in identifying him before he struck again. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A man accused of robbing three Jackson County businesses is now under arrest after taking officers on a chase Saturday morning. 

Richard Blair Roundtree, 32, of Ocean Springs, is charged with one count of strong armed robbery and two counts of petty larceny. Investigators believe he's the man who robbed three stores in St. Martin and Vancleave between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon. 

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell released a surveillance picture of the robber Friday afternoon, asking for the public's help in identifying him before he struck again. Then Saturday morning around 9am, Jackson County deputies spotted Roundtree near Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs and began chasing him, but lost track of him. 

Sheriff Ezell said Roundtree ended up in Biloxi, got out of the car he was driving, and began running near Delauney Street, where Biloxi officers arrested him. 

Roundtree is now being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.   

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly