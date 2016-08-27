Jackson Co. robbery suspect captured after police chase ends in Biloxi

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell released a surveillance picture of the robber Friday afternoon, asking for the public's help in identifying him before he struck again. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Richard Blair Roundtree, 32, of Ocean Springs, is charged with one count of strong armed robbery and two counts of petty larceny. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A man accused of robbing three Jackson County businesses is now under arrest after taking officers on a chase Saturday morning.

Richard Blair Roundtree, 32, of Ocean Springs, is charged with one count of strong armed robbery and two counts of petty larceny. Investigators believe he's the man who robbed three stores in St. Martin and Vancleave between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell released a surveillance picture of the robber Friday afternoon, asking for the public's help in identifying him before he struck again. Then Saturday morning around 9am, Jackson County deputies spotted Roundtree near Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs and began chasing him, but lost track of him.

Sheriff Ezell said Roundtree ended up in Biloxi, got out of the car he was driving, and began running near Delauney Street, where Biloxi officers arrested him.

Roundtree is now being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

