Hewes Rec Center holds first ever 3 on 3 basketball tournament - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hewes Rec Center holds first ever 3 on 3 basketball tournament

Organizers of the 3 on 3 basketball tournament at the Gaston Hewes Recreation Center are hoping to make it an annual event. (Photo source: WLOX) Organizers of the 3 on 3 basketball tournament at the Gaston Hewes Recreation Center are hoping to make it an annual event. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport recreation center is making the most of the hot weather by hosting a basketball tournament. Organizers say they only want to give kids something to do.

"This community sits in the heart of pretty much everything, as far as neighborhoods. So if I can just come and get everybody to come out, that's great," said Gaston Hewes Recreation Center Coordinator Jonathan Moore.

Moore was the mind behind the first ever Gaston Hewes Rec. Center 3 on 3 basketball tournament in Gulfport. 

"The main reason why I'm doing this tournament is being that there's been a lot going on in the community with violence. I picked a day like this one for everyone to come out, you know, to just do something positive for the community," Moore said.

"It's a really great opportunity for the community to come together and do something productive. Get out the house and have something to do. Most kids, they're just sitting inside," said Gulfport High School student Bricen Rivers. 

The 3 on 3 basketball tournament not only encourages the youth to aim and shoot their shot on the court, but also in the real world as well.

"Come in and take that same aspect, put it to life terms as far as the real world, as far as grades, career wise, trade wise. Just doing stuff to make yourself positive around the community," said Moore. 

Fifteen-year-old Gulfport High School sophomore Michael McLuarin participated in the tournament. He and his group of friends are hoping to win it all while staying out of trouble. 

"In my family, everybody has something for her to do. My mom went somewhere, and my dad is working at my aunt's house, so I had to get out the house and do something," said McLuarin.

"The bigger the turnout the better. But if we can just touch one person, it'll be the best thing for me," said Moore. 

Organizers are hoping to make the 3 on 3 tournament an annual event. 

