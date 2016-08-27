St. Patrick robotics team lends a hand to Baton Rouge competitor

The robotics team already had plans to travel to Baton Rouge for a competition when they decided to help out their hosts at the same time. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School)

The robotics team got the idea from their Pillowcase Project, which they developed after Hurricane Katrina to help students in disaster-affected areas. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School)

The robotics team from St. Patrick Catholic High School is in Baton Rouge today, following up on long-held plans to compete in a competition at Woodlawn High. But that's not all the team is doing while they are over there.

The Gulf Coast team, who call themselves Team Tempest, decided it would be the perfect chance to give back through their Pillowcase Project after hearing about the devastation caused by recent flooding to the area.

Team Tempest arrived in Baton Rouge first thing Saturday morning, bringing with them 50 backpacks filled with school supplies and others to hand out to the students at their competitor's school. They also brought along truckloads of supplies and food that were donated by the entire school.

The robotics team started the Pillowcase Project right after Hurricane Katrina to help comfort children who have to evacuate during a disaster.

