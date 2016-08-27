St. Patrick robotics team lends a hand to Baton Rouge competitor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Patrick robotics team lends a hand to Baton Rouge competitor

St. Patrick High School's robotics team traveled to Baton Rouge to compete and lend a helping hand to their competitors. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School) St. Patrick High School's robotics team traveled to Baton Rouge to compete and lend a helping hand to their competitors. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School)
The robotics team filled 50 backpacks with supplies for the Baton Rouge high school. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School) The robotics team filled 50 backpacks with supplies for the Baton Rouge high school. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School)
The robotics team got the idea from their Pillowcase Project, which they developed after Hurricane Katrina to help students in disaster-affected areas. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School) The robotics team got the idea from their Pillowcase Project, which they developed after Hurricane Katrina to help students in disaster-affected areas. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School)
The robotics team already had plans to travel to Baton Rouge for a competition when they decided to help out their hosts at the same time. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School) The robotics team already had plans to travel to Baton Rouge for a competition when they decided to help out their hosts at the same time. (Photo source: St. Patrick High School)
Baton Rouge, LA (WLOX) -

The robotics team from St. Patrick Catholic High School is in Baton Rouge today, following up on long-held plans to compete in a competition at Woodlawn High. But that's not all the team is doing while they are over there.

The Gulf Coast team, who call themselves Team Tempest, decided it would be the perfect chance to give back through their Pillowcase Project after hearing about the devastation caused by recent flooding to the area.

Team Tempest arrived in Baton Rouge first thing Saturday morning, bringing with them 50 backpacks filled with school supplies and others to hand out to the students at their competitor's school. They also brought along truckloads of supplies and food that were donated by the entire school.

The robotics team started the Pillowcase Project right after Hurricane Katrina to help comfort children who have to evacuate during a disaster.

The St. Patrick Catholic High robotics team, "Team Tempest," arrived in Baton Rouge Saturday morning. I did a story about their collection drive on Thursday. I asked them to send us some pictures of the delivery to Woodlawn High School, so those photos will be coming shortly. You can use them for a VO tonight or web content if you wish.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly