Waveland couple arrested after alleged assault, robbery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Waveland couple arrested after alleged assault, robbery

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

A Waveland couple is in custody after police say they robbed the woman's estranged husband Friday night at the beach.

Authorities say Dylan Lee Necaise was at the beach around 11:30 p.m. when three people attacked him, assaulting him then robbing him.

During the investigation, police determined that Necaise's estranged wife Brianna Necaise and her boyfriend Brandon Venz were allegedly behind the attack.

The couple, who are both 23 and from Waveland, were arrested without incident at a Waveland home off Rue de Lasalle Street. They are currently being held at Hancock County Adult Detention Center without bond, awaiting an initial appearance in Waveland Municipal Court.

A third unidentified male also reportedly helped during the attack and subsequent robbery, say Waveland Police.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or Crimestoppers at 888-787-5898.

