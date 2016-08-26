Pedestrian killed on I-10; all EB lanes back open in Hancock County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms all eastbound lanes of I-10 in Hancock County once again open following a fatal accident Friday night.

According to Trooper Chase Elkins, a woman from Texas was traveling eastbound near Exit 2 in a gray 2009 Mercedes. She reportedly ran into a Louisiana man that was walking in the left lane after parking his car in the emergency lane on the right side of the road.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Edith Simmons, was taken to Hancock Medical with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.