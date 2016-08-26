Police responding to body found at Waveland Walmart

Multiple police cars are blocking an area secured by crime tape. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Officials are responding to a death investigation in the parking lot of Walmart in Waveland.

According to the Hancock coroner, 73-year-old Bobby Carden was found dead in a truck. A cause of death is not known at this time, but foul play is not suspected.

At least two police cars can been seen blocking off an area secured by crime scene tape.

Officials say it appears that Carden's body has been in the truck for an extended period of time.

No additional information is known at this time.

