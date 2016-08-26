WANTED: Jackson Co. robber hit 3 stores in 24 hours - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WANTED: Jackson Co. robber hit 3 stores in 24 hours

Anyone with information on this man is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (228) 769-3065. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Anyone with information on this man is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (228) 769-3065. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Investigators say a man in Jackson County is on a streak, robbing three stores in the last 24 hours. Now they need your help before he strikes again. 

Surveillance video captured the robber at one of the locations. The first strong armed robbery happened Thursday night, and two more quickly followed on Friday. So far, he's targeted two stores in St. Martin and one in Vancleave. 

Witnesses said he was driving a 2002 silver Honda Accord with Mississippi Harrison County tag number HBE-286. The car was recently sold by the registered owner.

Anyone with information on this man or the car is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (228) 769-3065.

