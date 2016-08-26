Salvation Army of Jackson Co 'extremely low' on donations

"Right now, we're very scarce. We're in need of all personal hygiene products," said Nickie Roy, Salvation Army of Jackson County Housing Monitor. (Photo source: WLOX)

This weekend, more donations and volunteers from South Mississippi will be flowing into Louisiana to help with flood recovery. One Coast organization is asking donors to share some of their generosity here at home.

George Dressler is among 40 homeless people who stay at the Salvation Army Shelter in Jackson County. The shelter offers shower facilities to those in need.

"Obviously, you have to stay clean if you want to find work, be presentable. So the showers are very important," said Dressler.

But lately, drawers and cabinets that were once filled with shampoos, conditioners, feminine products and razors are running low.

"Very extreme, extremely low," said Lt. Brian Hicks, Salvation Army of Jackson County Corps Officer.

Hicks said summer is usually a slow season for donations. As he watched the outpouring of support for flood victims in Louisiana, he's asking donors to consider dropping off a few items at the Pascagoula shelter.

"Don't forget us here at home. I don't want to sound bad by saying this, but we have the need here as well," said Hicks.

The shelter also needs cleaning supplies and laundry detergent.

"These usually stay stocked," said Roy, as she pointed to the nearly empty shelves.

Without the donations, the shelter will have to buy the necessary items.

"Then we have to dip into our overall budget, and by having to do that, we have to shortchange other programs," said Hicks.

Hicks said any gift will be appreciated, especially by people who are struggling to get back on their feet.

"If you have something that you can spare to offer the community, people that need help, people that are truly in need, please come and donate," said Dressler.

You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army building on Nathan Hale Avenue in Pascagoula, or call the office at (228) 762-7222 to schedule a pick-up.

