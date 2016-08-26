Salvation Army helps those in need have a happy holiday

The program connects a child from a family in need with a community member. (Photo source: WLOX News)

People at the Salvation Army in Gulfport are already getting into the Christmas spirit by helping the community during the holiday season.

A Gulfport resident who wishes to remain anonymous says she and her three children benefit greatly from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

"If it wasn't for this, they wouldn't have a Christmas...I am thankful for this, so if it's me going to these classes every year, I will do them," the mother said.

The program connects a child from a family in need with a community member who gives them a holiday gift of their choosing. People who want to help can go to certain stores at various locations on the Gulf Coast, and choose a child's name from a tree.

Morgan Shiyou with the South Mississippi Gulf Coast Salvation Army says the charity is hosting three different classes to help those in need learn important life lessons.

"There are classes like dress for success, communications classes....that will help you get back on your feet so that the next year you can provide Christmas for your family," said Shiyou.

In order for a returning client to receive assistance from the Angel Tree program, they're required to attend three courses.

"As far as me learning how to budget my money now, that's gonna be a big help, and credit counseling, that's gonna help me get my credit back in good standing, that's my main focus," added the mother.

