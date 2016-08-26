Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 2

One of the featured games on the Friday Night Football Showdown sends the Picayune Maroon Tide traveling to D'Iberville. Both the Warriors and Maroon Tide had an open date last week, so this is game one for both teams.

Eric Collins will make his coaching debut at D'Iberville. He ran a successful football program at Pearl River Central before taking over the Warriors coaching reins.

Picayune head coach Dodd Lee has developed one of the most consistent football programs in the state over the years and hopes to make another run at the Class 4A playoffs this season.

The Gulfport Admirals defeated Long Beach 42-0 last Friday in game one of the Shrimp Bowl at Biloxi Stadium. Head coach Eddie Pierce watched his defense stand tall and force numerous turnovers that helped Gulfport take a 21-0 lead at the half.

Admirals starting quarterback Cleveland Ford didn't have his passing game in high gear and he'll have to pick up the pace tonight at 7 at Milner Stadium facing a Petal team that defeated Hattiesburg 56-42 last week.

Coach Pierce played three quarterbacks last week and he can rely on one of the most exciting running back in the state in Larozzo Shugart.

MaxPreps has Gulfport ranked 12th in the state and Petal is No. 13.

Another featured game on the Friday Night Football Showdown sends Ocean Springs at Pascagoula at War Memorial Stadium. Both the Greyhounds and Panthers are coming off opening season losses.

Ocean Springs dropped a 45-10 decision to highly ranked Brandon while the Panthers fell to Moss Point 18-13.

The St. Stanislaus Rockachaws ranked No. 8 in the state tackle one of the top teams in the state of Alabama at 7:00 p.m. The Rockachaws will have the home field advantage against St. Paul's of Mobile.

St. Stanislaus head coach Bill Conides has one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Myles Brennan. Last week in a 34-10 win over Biloxi in game two of the Shrimp Bowl, Brennan tossed five touchdown passes. He has a talented group of receivers led by tight end Chase Rogers, Darius Pittman and Corbin Blanchard.

West Harrison celebrated a huge win last Friday. The Hurricanes defeated Bay High 35-14 to end a 22-game losing streak. New head coach Tracy Rogers and his Canes will take aim on back-to-back wins tonight on the home turf, hosting Hancock.

Veteran head coach Rocky Gaudin watched his Hancock Hawks fly past Pass Christian 31-6 last Friday.

The Class 1A Resurrection Eagles take on another higher classification team tonight. Resurrection travels to class 4A Pass Christian. Last Friday Resurrection head coach Scott Sisson guided his Eagles past Class 3A St. Patrick 49-0.

Veteran Pass Christian head coach Casey Wittmann and his Pirates dropped a 31-6 decision to Hancock.

In other games St. Martin is on the road at Madison Ridgeland Academy. Harrison Central opens their season with a road game. The Red Rebels tackle McComb. Biloxi has another home game hosting Tate, Florida.

The Moss Point Tigers ended a five-game losing streak to rival Pascagoula last week, holding off the Panthers 18-13. Tonight the Tigers travel to Gautier.

Stone is at East Central. Both the Tomcats and Hornets are looking for back-to-back wins. Poplarville takes on Pearl River Central in Carrier. George County has the home field advantage hosting Greene County, Taylorsville is at Bay High, South Jones travels to Long Beach, Christian Collegiate Academy at Franklin, Louisiana and St. Patrick has a home game with Columbia Academy.

Tune-in to the Friday Night Football Showdown tonight at around 10:15 on WLOX-ABC. The actual start time depends on the ending of the Pittsburgh Steelers-New Orleans Saints preseason game. The start time on WLOX-CBS also depends on the end of the NFL preseason game on CBS.

The Friday Night Football Showdown Post Game Show will air immediately following the highlight show.

Support your local teams and go out and watch a high school football game.

