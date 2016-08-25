Shuckers win fourth straight game over division-leading Braves - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers win fourth straight game over division-leading Braves

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Angel Ortega's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Biloxi Shuckers to a 3-2 win over the Mississippi Braves Thursday night.

Ortega's second hit in five at-bats gave the Shuckers (27-32, 66-62) their fourth straight win over the South Division-leading Braves (33-25, 67-60) and are now just 6.5 games back with 11 games left.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Tyrone Taylor and Clint Coulter came through with back-to-back RBI singles.

Mississippi tied the game in the eighth with a sac fly from Connor Lien and an RBI single by Levi Hyams.

Biloxi starter Jorge Lopez was responsible for both runs but struck out five in 7 1/3 innings.

Josh Uhen earned the win for the Shuckers, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless relief innings.

If on the final day the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-29, 71-58) finish ahead of the Braves and Mobile BayBears (30-28, 62-66) in the second-half standings, and the Shuckers can pass the Braves in the overall standings, Biloxi would earn a playoff spot.

