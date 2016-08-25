Businesses compete for Harrison County Skate Park location - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Businesses compete for Harrison County Skate Park location

Developers are pitching plans to Harrison County Supervisors on what they'd like to do with the vacant skate park. (Photo source: WLOX News) Developers are pitching plans to Harrison County Supervisors on what they'd like to do with the vacant skate park. (Photo source: WLOX News)
(WLOX) -

Will it be an ice skating rink, a roller rink, a soccer complex, or a film studio?

Developers are pitching plans to Harrison County Supervisors on what they'd like to do with the vacant skate park on DeBuys Road. Multiple businesses are ready to cash in and help grow the community by staking their claim on the now abandoned building.

"I'm real excited about the proposals. They have one about soccer, indoor outdoor and different activities for children, also one about ice skating that's very interesting," said Harrison County Supervisor Connie Rockco.

Columbus, Ohio resident Bob Clanin says he wants to move to the area if his proposal to put a "Kickmaster Footgolf" soccer-themed park in the building is selected.

Clanin says, "First and foremost is the soccer athletic field for all sports inside the building. Slong with soccer fields that we want to put in, soccer pool tables, inflatables, huge fun for the kids," said Clanin. 

Malcolm Shepherd with the Gulfport based A&A Entertainment company says they want to put a roller rink on the premises.

Shepherd added, "The presentation was centered around having facility not seasonal, going on 12 months out of year, full time during summer."

And Bo Lindsay of South Mississippi Sports Management Group proposes to put an ice rink there.

Lindsay says, "The idea is that it's a community ice rink. There will be activities around the ice in addition to those on the ice."

Rockco says, "I'm looking forward to us having a decision and working decision out with school board and moving forward so that we can revitalize that place once again we've been trying for 16 years."

The school board has a say in the decision because the school board owns the land, and the county owns the building. So, both must agree on what will go there.

Rockco says there is no official date as to when the final decision will be made.

