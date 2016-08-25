Harrison Co. robotics team to deliver surprises to young flood victims

The team will also deliver 50 backpacks filled with school items, along with truckloads of supplies and food. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Despite dealing with devastation, a school in Baton Rouge will continue to host the "Red Stick Rumble" robotics competition on Saturday at Woodlawn High School.

Students from St. Patrick Catholic High School will be heading over, but not just to compete. The robotics team put together the "Pillow Project" to help young flood victims in Louisiana.

"Ninety percent of their students and staff were completely flooded and have lost everything," said Debbie Worrel, adviser of "Team Tempest" at St. Patrick Catholic High School.

The Harrison County students know all too well about storm damage, so they decided do what they can to support the students in Baton Rouge.

"I think it's so awesome that they're still having this competition to get some of the kid's minds off of things," said St. Patrick High Junior Anna Broadus.

The team will also deliver 50 backpacks filled with school items, along with truckloads of supplies and food that were donated by the entire school.

"I'm excited to be able to compete again, but also to give out these supplies and give these children something to be happy about," said St. Patrick High Junior Tyler Fulmer.

The St. Patrick High robotics team started the "Pillowcase Project" right after Hurricane Katrina to help comfort children who have to evacuate during a disaster.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.