Raycom Media presents Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief

Hunter Hayes, a five-time Grammy nominated artist and Louisiana native, added his name to the star-studded lineup that will perform at a concert on Sept. 5 to benefit flood victims in south Louisiana.

Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief, presented by Raycom Media, will be hosted by Louisiana natives Randy Jackson and Harry Connick, Jr.

Louisiana Rising will air on WLOX ABC on Monday, Sept. 5, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show will be broadcast from the River Center Theater in Baton Rouge.

“I am so thrilled to be a part of this benefit concert,” said Hayes. “I hope it not only helps the people who need our help, but also brings much needed attention to the beautiful people of my home state.”

“Saddened by the devastating tragedies that keep affecting my Louisiana, I want to help raise awareness and restore hope to people that are hurting in the place that I will always call home,” said Jackson, who is from Baton Rouge.

The floods that devastated south Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, killed 13 people and damaged more than 60,000 homes. At least 100,000 need assistance, and early damage estimates reach $20 billion.

“So sorry that my home state is undergoing such hardship once again. Seems like just yesterday that Katrina left a path of destruction,” said Connick. “I hope that this benefit concert brings much needed attention to the good people of Louisiana.”

More than a dozen well-known artists will perform during the concert. Those acts include Better Than Ezra, Sonny Landreth, Chris Thomas King, MacKenzie Bourg, Luther Kent, and Rockin’ Dopsie.

The full lineup will be announced in the coming days.

“We are so pleased that so many big name artists are willing to help us in this worthy cause,” said Pat LaPlatney, Raycom Media President and CEO.

The concert will benefit the American Red Cross’ Louisiana Flood Relief Fund.

“As broadcasters, we have a responsibility to help people of the areas we serve,” said Sandy Breland, Raycom Media Group Vice President. “So many people are hurting right now, and they have lost so much. Our hope is that this concert can help raise money for them to rebuild their lives.”

Tupelo-Honey Raycom will produce the show, and Johnny Palazzotto, a fixture of the Baton Rouge music scene, will serve as music director.

“We are very proud of the coverage our employees at WAFB have provided to viewers in the Baton Rouge area, despite their personal losses,” said LaPlatney. “With the help of Cary Glotzer’s team at Tupelo-Honey Raycom, the rest of the country will see what a terrible and devastating event that this continues to be and how they can help. Our goal is to raise awareness, and more importantly, money for the tens of thousands of people who need help to get back on their feet.”

