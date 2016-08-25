Raycom Media presents Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Fl - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Raycom Media presents Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief

(Photo source: Raycom Media) (Photo source: Raycom Media)
Baton Rouge, LA (WLOX) -

Hunter Hayes, a five-time Grammy nominated artist and Louisiana native, added his name to the star-studded lineup that will perform at a concert on Sept. 5 to benefit flood victims in south Louisiana.

Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief, presented by Raycom Media, will be hosted by Louisiana natives Randy Jackson and Harry Connick, Jr.

Louisiana Rising will air on WLOX ABC on Monday, Sept. 5, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show will be broadcast from the River Center Theater in Baton Rouge.

“I am so thrilled to be a part of this benefit concert,” said Hayes. “I hope it not only helps the people who need our help, but also brings much needed attention to the beautiful people of my home state.”

“Saddened by the devastating tragedies that keep affecting my Louisiana, I want to help raise awareness and restore hope to people that are hurting in the place that I will always call home,” said Jackson, who is from Baton Rouge.

The floods that devastated south Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, killed 13 people and damaged more than 60,000 homes. At least 100,000 need assistance, and early damage estimates reach $20 billion.

“So sorry that my home state is undergoing such hardship once again. Seems like just yesterday that Katrina left a path of destruction,” said Connick. “I hope that this benefit concert brings much needed attention to the good people of Louisiana.”

More than a dozen well-known artists will perform during the concert. Those acts include Better Than Ezra, Sonny Landreth, Chris Thomas King, MacKenzie Bourg, Luther Kent, and Rockin’ Dopsie.

The full lineup will be announced in the coming days.

 “We are so pleased that so many big name artists are willing to help us in this worthy cause,” said Pat LaPlatney, Raycom Media President and CEO.

The concert will benefit the American Red Cross’ Louisiana Flood Relief Fund.

“As broadcasters, we have a responsibility to help people of the areas we serve,” said Sandy Breland, Raycom Media Group Vice President. “So many people are hurting right now, and they have lost so much. Our hope is that this concert can help raise money for them to rebuild their lives.”

Tupelo-Honey Raycom will produce the show, and Johnny Palazzotto, a fixture of the Baton Rouge music scene, will serve as music director.

“We are very proud of the coverage our employees at WAFB have provided to viewers in the Baton Rouge area, despite their personal losses,” said LaPlatney. “With the help of Cary Glotzer’s team at Tupelo-Honey Raycom, the rest of the country will see what a terrible and devastating event that this continues to be and how they can help. Our goal is to raise awareness, and more importantly, money for the tens of thousands of people who need help to get back on their feet.”

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly