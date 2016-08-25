National Park Service turns 100-years-old

One hundred years ago on Aug. 25, Congress signed the bill to establish the National Park Service as the agency to care for America's national parks.

Just 160 miles from Cat Island all the way to Destin, Fla., Gulf Islands National Seashore, the country's largest national seashore. A special celebration was held Thursday in honor of the big milestone.

"It's a wonderful place to work. I can't imagine doing anything else but working for the National Park Service and I've been absolutely thrilled to have been here as superintendent for the past six years," said Dan Brown, Park Superintendent of Gulf Islands National Seashore.

Brown says the centennial celebration is a way to remind Americans that the 413 different national park units belong to them.

"There's a wide variety of names that Congress has assigned to them, but they are all units of our national park system. And if you live in the United States you are a co-owner of special places like Gulf Islands, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Statue of Liberty, Thomas Edison's laboratory, the list goes on and on. The national parks represent the best of who we are and what we have as a country," Brown explained.

Entrance to all the national parks is free Thursday through the weekend. Visitors are invited to share National Park photos on social media using the hashtag #NPS100.

