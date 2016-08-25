Final classes begin for Salvation Army's Angel Tree program

Those needing assistance must take three life skills classes before registering. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The 2016 Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program for people having financial difficulties is returning, and the Salvation Army is reminding those needing assistance to register for mandatory life skills classes.

In order to receive assistance, returning clients must take at least three life skills classes prior to registering for the program. Registration will be open Oct. 31 - Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. - noon, and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at 2019 22nd St. in Gulfport.

The remaining classes will be held Aug. 26, and Sept. 6 - 8:

Aug. 26

Communication Skills 9:00 a.m.

Dress for Success 10:00 a.m.

Money Management 11:00 a.m.

Sept. 6

Making Your Budget Work for You 10:00 a.m.

Sept. 7

Having a Back Up Plan 10:00 a.m.

Sept. 8

Communication Skills 10:00 a.m.

To register for classes, residents are asked to call 228-374-8301.

The Angel Tree program allows the community to give back to children who might otherwise not receive anything for Christmas. For additional information on registration, click here.

