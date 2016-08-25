Mississippi Second Amendment tax-free weekend starts Friday

For the third year, the Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend will save shoppers money on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, and select hunting supplies.

The tax free sale will start this Friday at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight Sunday.

Gov. Phil Bryant said the tax free holiday was created to celebrate Mississippi’s great outdoor heritage.

The law creating the tax free weekend went into effect on July 1, 2014.

