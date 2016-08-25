Four more sections of the Mississippi Sound safe for swimming again

MDEQ lifts four Water Contact Advisories, three others remain in effect. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted four Water Contact Advisories Thursday. Three other advisories remain in effect.

MDEQ says waters off Pass Christian West Beach from Fort Henry Avenue east to Elliot Street, Pass Christian East Beach from Espy Avenue east to Hayden Avenue, Long Beach Beach from Oak Gardens east to Girard Avenue, and Front Beach in Ocean Springs near Martin Avenue from the Yacht Club eastward to Jackson Avenue are safe for swimming again.

Three other areas of the Mississippi Sound are still under Water Contact Advisories issued earlier. They are Bay St. Louis Beach near St. Charles Street from the Box Culvert east to Ballantine Street, Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden Road east to Anniston Avenue, and Shearwater Beach in Ocean Springs from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick.

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

